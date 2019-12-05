We Will Win as Dems Seek to Impeach Me Over Nothing, Trump Says

Earlier on Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she had instructed the House Judiciary panel to draw up articles of impeachment against Donald Trump, which was launched in late September over the US President’s phone conversation with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

US President Donald Trump pledged on Thursday that he would get the better of Democrats because they "seek to impeach him over nothing".

The fresh tweet came after Trump urged "the Do Nothing Democrats to impeach him now" after they had a "historically bad day yesterday in the House".

....This will mean that the beyond important and seldom used act of Impeachment will be used routinely to attack future Presidents. That is not what our Founders had in mind. The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been more united. We will win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

​The remarks come after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced earlier on Thursday that she has instructed the House Judiciary panel to draw up articles of impeachment Trump, claiming that he “has engaged in abuse of power, undermining our national security and jeopardising the integrity of our country.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham, for her part, berated Pelosi for the comments, apparently indicating that the Trump administration is quite realistic about the outcome of an imminent House vote on the articles of impeachment, and saying that the Republicans “look forward to a fair trial in the Senate”.

This followed the first public hearing by the House Judiciary Committee, during which the three constitutional law experts picked by Democrats described Trump’s actions in the Ukraine scandal as an impeachable offence.

The Republican witness made the case that the Democrats were rushing ahead with their charges and that they failed to provide evidence of Trump's wrongdoing.

