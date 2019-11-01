Register
14:58 GMT +301 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before awarding the Medal of Honor to U.S. Army Master Sgt. Matthew Williams in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 30, 2019

    Trump Vows to Read Transcript of His Phone Call With Zelensky as Impeachment Probe Continues

    © REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 16
    Subscribe

    The move comes as the House of Representatives adopted a resolution outlining how the procedures targeting Donald Trump will be further carried out. His July phone call with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky is central to the Democrats’ impeachment probe against the US President.

    US President Donald Trump has signalled his readiness to read a transcript of his phone call with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky aloud to Americans so that they can see his point amid the ongoing impeachment proceedings against him.

    “This is over a phone call that is a good call. At some point, I’m going to sit down, perhaps as a fireside chat on live television, and I will read the transcript of the call, because people have to hear it. When you read it, it’s a straight call,” Trump said during an interview with The Washington Examiner.

    He insisted “everybody knows” that he did “nothing wrong,” adding that charges against him were nothing compared with those lodged against three other US presidents to face impeachment.

    “Bill Clinton did things wrong; Richard Nixon did things wrong. I won’t go back to [Andrew] Johnson because that was a little before my time. But they did things wrong. I did nothing wrong,”, Trump claimed.

    He signalled his unwillingness to take part in the impeachment proceedings, adding that “you are setting a terrible precedent for other presidents.”

    He also said that he was pleased with testimony of Tim Morrison, former White House official who said earlier on Thursday he was “not concerned that anything illegal was discussed” during the Trump-Zelensky phone call.

    House of Representatives Nods Resolution on Impeachment Proceedings

    Trump’s interview came as the House of Representatives passed a resolution to proceed with an impeachment inquiry against Trump, with 232 lawmakers voting in favour and 196 against the motion, including two defecting Democrats.

    The eight-page document describes the processes that will govern the probe, including open hearings and specific time limits for questioning. The process will be managed by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, which is presided over by Rep. Adam Schiff who argued that the resolution would "provide a pathway forward" for the impeachment inquiry.

    White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, for her part, issued a statement objecting to the text of the document.

    She insisted in particular that the resolution "does nothing to change the fundamental fact that House Democrats refuse to provide basic due process rights to the Administration.”

    “The White House is barred from participating at all, until after Chairman Schiff conducts two rounds of one-sided hearings to generate a biased report for the Judiciary Committee. Even then, the White House's rights remain undefined, unclear, and uncertain – because those rules still haven’t been written,” she added.

    Democrats Kick Off Impeachment Prone Against Trump

    On 24 September, House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry over a whistleblower complaint that claimed Trump might have abused his power by allegedly pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the 25 July phone call to investigate potential corruption by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

    Trump released the transcript of the call and slammed the impeachment inquiry as a ‘hoax’ and another political witch hunt aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 US presidential election.

    Related:

    Fired Trump Advisor Bolton’s Lawyers in Touch With Democrats’ Impeachment Probe – Report
    2020 Democratic Hopeful Tulsi Gabbard Calls for Impeachment Probe Transparency
    Former Trump Official Asks Court to Rule on Whether He Can Testify in Impeachment Probe – Reports
    Trump Blasts Pelosi Over San Fran Cesspool, Says She’s Too Busy With Impeachment to Focus on City
    Tags:
    phone call, Volodymyr Zelensky, impeachment, inquiry, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Til Death Do Us Part: Major European Funeral Exhibition Opens in Moscow
    Til Death Do Us Part: Major European Funeral Exhibition Opens in Moscow
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse