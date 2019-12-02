Trump Says Impeachment Case Should Be Over After Zelensky Denied Wrongdoing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump told reporters that the House impeachment inquiry against him should be closed after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied the US president did anything wrong.

"There was breaking news today, the Ukrainian president came out and said very strongly that President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong", Trump said. "That should be case over".

The US House Intelligence Committee is expected to release an impeachment report later on 2 December.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky denied there was a quid pro quo with Trump over US security assistance.

Trump has refused to cooperate with the probe initiated by House Democrats who are investigating his alleged abuse of power after pressing Ukraine to investigate his political rivals - former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Trump has repeatedly said that he did not engage in a quid pro quo and characterised the impeachment bid as another political witch hunt by Democrats to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential election.

House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has said the impeachment inquiry will go forward regardless of any pending litigation. Lawmakers have said they hope to conclude the inquiry before the New Year.

If the appeal is unsuccessful, the White House has the option of appealing to the US Supreme Court. Appeals will most likely delay the case well into 2020, if not longer.