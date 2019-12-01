Two Hikers Die in Utah's Arches National Park After Falling Near Delicate Arch - Reports

Two people were killed and one was injured after they fell near Delicate Arch in Arches National Park, which lies north of Moab in the state of Utah, media reported, citing authorities.

According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the hikers, a 60-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man, fell into the lower bowl area below Delicate Arch at around 7:30 a.m. local time Friday. Another person, a 30-year-old man, was injured and flown to a regional hospital, the New York Post reported.

According to the sheriff's office, all three hikers are believed to be from California and may be related.

The trail to Delicate Arch was temporarily closed for a few hours afterwards, but has since been reopened.

The trail up to Delicate Arch has reopened for use. Winter conditions make for slippery hiking; proceed with caution. — Arches National Park (@ArchesNPS) November 29, 2019

​The park, in turn, informed its visitors about "slippery hiking" and asked them to be careful.

Utah's famous Arches National Park is known as the site of more than 2,000 natural sandstone arches. The Delicate Arch is a widely recognized landmark in Arches National Park and symbol of the state, it is also one of the most famous geologic features in the world, according to the information on the park's website.

In March, a man died at the US Grand Canyon in a slip and fall accident. The victim was a man from Hong Kong, who slipped while taking photos at the canyon’s West Rim’s Eagle Point area.