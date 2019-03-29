Man Falls to Death From Grand Canyon Rim, Second Fatality at Park This Week

A second person has died at the US Grand Canyon this week in a falling accident. This victim was a man from Hong Kong, AP reports, who slipped while taking photos at the canyon’s West Rim’s Eagle Point area Thursday. His body was recovered the same day; his identity has not been released.

Arizona Central, citing Grand Canyon West spokesman David Leibowitz, reports that the man, 50, was part of a tour group from Hong Kong that was taking photos next to the Skywalk attraction. Members of the group had gotten very close to the edge of the canyon, and the man who fell stumbled while trying to take a photo and fell over the canyon's rim. His body was located hundreds of feet below and transported by helicopter to a local hospital.

Grand Canyon West is owned and operated by the Hualapai Indian tribal nation, and lies west of Grand Canyon National Park. Another visitor to the national park apparently died Tuesday, when park authorities responded to notifications that a body had been found in a wooded area south of Grand Canyon Village, not near the canyon's rim, according to CBS. Park spokeswoman Vanessa Ceja-Cervantes revealed Thursday that the visitor had been identified as a foreign national, but wouldn't give their name, saying their relatives had not yet been informed.

Grand Canyon National Park reports that it saw 6 million visitors and had 20 fatalities in 2017. My Grand Canyon Park, a website dedicated to helping visitors plan trips to the park, says 12 people die on average in the park each year, with two or three of those deaths due to falls from the rim. Far more prevalent dangers are dehydration and heat-related illnesses.