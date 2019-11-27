Aim High, Son! Hunter Biden Smoked Crack in Washington DC Gentlemen's Club, Reports Claim

It's also alleged Biden paid his considerable tab with credit cards that didn’t have his name on them, something technically against Archibald’s typical policy which required customers’ credit cards to match photo identification, on the basis the high-profile customer was “a bit of an exception”.

Employees at a Washington DC strip club suspect Hunter Biden used their VIP room to smoke crack, Page Six, New York magazine's gossip page, has reported.

Biden was a regular at Archibald’s, located not far from the White House, and spent thousands of dollars there – and on at least one occasion in late 2018, used the opportunity to imbibe some crack cocaine, James Ritter, a former managing partner at the gentlemen’s club claims.

“There was a smell of burning styrofoam in the VIP room. We told him nothing illegal can go on here. We didn’t see anything illegal. After he was spoken to, the smell stopped. VIP employees suspected it was crack,” he recalled.

Prior to the presidency, @IvankaTrump made millions in her businesses - which had nothing to do with @realDonaldTrump’s real estate.



Hunter Biden is a crack head with no discernible job skills - except being the son of a corrupt career politician. https://t.co/54EbnjHyNE — Seton Motley (@SetonMotley) November 26, 2019

​Ranko Petrovic, a security worker at Archibald’s, told magazine Page Six Biden was a regular visitor and would often “hole up” in the VIP room and drink while he was in town, although “no one at the club had any problem with him”.

Biden has admitted to a number of stints in rehab for addiction and alcoholism, including one in 2016 after a crack binge, during which he went without sleep for days. On that occasion, he was serendipitously joined there by former sister-in-law Hallie Biden, the widow of his older brother Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in May 2015 —they proceeded to enter into a romantic affair that lasted around a year.

This is the son of the Dems frontrunner...Crack binges in homeless camps?https://t.co/lKch911nUK — Wayne Dupree 🎙🎥 (@WayneDupreeShow) November 23, 2019

​Biden’s alleged crack smoking occurred at the same time he held a seat on the board of Ukrainian natural-gas company Burisma, a role which reportedly earned him as much as US$50,000 a month, and has since become central to the ongoing impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump, with Democrats alleging the President withheld nearly US$400 million in military aid to Kiev in a bid to force an investigation into corruption allegations against Hunter and his dad, which he denies.

Hunter joined the Burisma board in April 2014 but declined the company’s offer to serve another term in May due to the controversy surrounding his membership - in an interview with ABC News last month, Hunter denied a suggestion he wasn’t qualified because he didn’t have any extensive knowledge about natural gas or Ukraine, but conceded that being the son of the then-vice president Joe Biden “of course” played a role in his selection.

Reading through Twitter tonight, it looks like Hunter Biden smoked crack at a hooka lounge in Qatar with @alanbender1965 and @abdullahalsaleh where they decided to funnel $$ to @ilhanMN and some pirates. 🤷‍♂️ — M. Zuhdi Jasser زهدي جاسر (@DrZuhdiJasser) November 27, 2019

​

The extent of the work he did for Burisma has never been conclusively clarified, although a recent New Yorker profile of the enfant terrible suggested he attended board meetings and energy forums in Europe “once or twice a year”.