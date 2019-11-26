House Oversight Committee Sues Trump Officials for Failure to Testify in Impeachment Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Democrats on the House of Representatives Oversight Committee filed a lawsuit against US Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in an attempt to force compliance with congressional subpoenas in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, according to a Tuesday court filing.

"This lawsuit arises out of Attorney General Barr’s and Secretary Ross’s unlawful refusals to comply with duly authorized, issued and served [Oversight] Committee subpoenas," the lawsuit filed in US District Court for the District of Columbia said.

Cabinet officials, which are nominated by the president and confirmed by the US Senate, are generally required to testify when called on by Congress, however, President Donald Trump refuses to cooperate with what he calls a bogus impeachment probe and has prevented officials in his administration from cooperating.

The lawsuit cites Article I of the US Constitution, which gives Congress oversight of the executive branch and a prior Supreme Court ruling that upholds the congressional "power of inquiry - with process to enforce it."

House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has said the impeachment inquiry will go forward regardless of any pending litigation. Lawmakers have said they hope to conclude the inquiry before the New Year.

With appeals to higher courts, lawsuits often take years to conclude.

The Oversight Committee is one of six committees in the House of Representatives - including the Intelligence Committee - seeking evidence for lawmakers who are eager to impeach the president.