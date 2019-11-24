Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Hospitalised After Chills, Fever

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 86, was hospitalised at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, last night after experiencing chills and fever earlier in the day, the court said in a statement.

According to the statement, Ginsburg "was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington DC before being transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of any possible infection. With intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms have abated and she expects to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday morning".

Last year, Ginsburg was admitted to a hospital for treatment after a fall in which she broke three ribs.

In August, Ginsburg reportedly underwent radiation therapy for pancreatic cancer, Reuters reported.

Ginsburg has served on the Supreme Court for over 25 years, after being appointed by US President Bill Clinton.

Ginsburg's health is a matter of concern as an additional Supreme Court vacancy would give US President Donald Trump the opportunity to appoint a third justice to the nine-member court. The court's 5-4 conservative majority includes two justices who were nominated by Trump, Reuters said.