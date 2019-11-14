Ginsburg has been fighting cancer for several years but has managed to keep her job in the Supreme Court and says she is ''very much alive''.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was absent for courtroom arguments in two cases on Wednesday, as she is reported to have fallen ill with the flu.

It is not the first time Ginsburg has triggered concerns about her health, as she has long been diagnosed with lung cancer and a tumor on her pancreas in 1999 and 2009, respectively.

Ginsburg, 86, has been serving as Supreme Court Justice since 1999, the second woman confirmed to the high court. In July, she slammed the rumours about her health issues, noting that the senator who had ''predicted'' Ginsburg would not survive cancer had died himself.