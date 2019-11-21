Court-Martialed Navy SEAL Faces Removal From Elite Special Force After Trump Restores His Rank

US Navy SEAL, Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, 40, was previously accused of committing war crimes while deployed to Mosul in Iraq in 2017.

Gallagher's elite rank - which was recently restored by US President Donald Trump following a court-martial - could be removed as the US military has already notified him.

Trump has also pardoned Army First Lieutenant Clint Lorance and Army Major Mathew Golsteyn, who were accused separately of war crimes, along with reinstating Gallagher's rank.

Gallagher had been demoted following a July conviction for posing in a photo with the body of a dead terrorist during a 2017 deployment in Iraq but cleared of murder charges stemming from the fighter’s fatal stabbing.

According to the media reports, If Gallagher is removed from the elite SEALs, he would either have to retire or find a different position in the Navy. Reuters reported Wednesday, citing Gallagher's defence team, the move to take away Gallagher's Trident pin designating him as a SEAL was being driven by Naval Special Warfare commander Rear Admiral Collin Green.

Gallagher would have reportedly faced a possible life sentence had he been convicted on the charges he had faced.