Register
16:16 GMT +306 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Vivienne Westwood speech

    'Guilty for Exposing US War Crimes': Vivienne Westwood Slams UK 'Show Trial' at Julian Assange Rally

    © Sputnik /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The event, backed by the Julian Assange Defence Committee, Socialist Equality Party and Stop the War Coalition, gathered hundreds across the UK and abroad outside the UK Home Office to protest the Wikileaks founder's extradition to the United States.

    UK fashion designer and activist Vivienne Westwood addressed the crowd alongside Assange's father, John Shipton, Stop the War Coalition national officer, John Rees, Diem 25 party co-founder, Srecko Horvat, and UK hip-hop artist Mathangi Arulpragasam (MIA).

    A masked Ms Westwood began her speech by slamming the actions of the UK government against the Wikileaks founder. “I am here to protest government corruption and the death of justice,” she said.

    She encouraged everyone in Britain to read the Australian whisleblower's documents, stating that it was “the most important report from the last 10 years”.

    “Thank God for Tim Berners-Lee, we have a voice,” she said.

    Speaking on Assange’s 21 October hearing at Westminster Magistrate’s Court, she slammed it as a “show trial” where “the guilty verdict is already decided. It's a sham."

    Ms Westwood also demanded the dismissal of the “corrupt” district judge, Ms Vanessa Baraitser, who refused a request from Assange’s defence team to extend expected proceedings to submit further evidence.

    Assange must be taken out of his "illegal" solitary confinement prior to his release, which the media failed to report, including the BBC, Ms Westwood said.

    Vivienne Westwood
    © Sputnik / Demond Cureton
    Vivienne Westwood

    She said: “The best way to convince people we have a free society is to limit information, and then to encourage free and fair discussion within those limits.

    “If Julian goes down, he will be the last,” she added. “Julian is a political prisoner, and the extradition of a political prisoner is illegal, according to international law.”

    The United Nations had also changed the UK government with torture by taking “someone’s identity and reputation” and that Mr Assange should be freed with compensation, she said citing a UN report.

    She explained: “For the last nine years, America has been preparing its secret court, with a staff of 800 people. Julian has known about this all along. Julian has been charged. It is a crime to expose American war crimes. If he goes to the secret court, it is again another show trial. You are guilty of exposing American war crimes. Therefore, you have been telling the truth and we sentence you to 174 years in concrete.

    Fighting against “mass extinction and the death of the planet” was linked with saving Julian Assange, she said. “They are connected [and] the result of government corruption globally".

    “Free Julian, save the world. Rock and roll,” she said.

    The speech was made just days after Nils Melzer warned in early November that the UK had not taken steps to ensure that Assange's ongoing detention complied with international law, adding that the case had not been about the Wikileaks' founder's innocence, but "about making him pay the price for exposing serious government misconduct".

    The news follows a previous statement in May, where

    Mr Melzer said that the US, UK and Sweden had inflicted "deliberate and concerted abuse" on Assange, leading to his deteriorating health due to stress and psychological trauma.

    Julian Assange remains charged by the US under the 1917 Espionage Act for his work with WikiLeaks after he was forcibly dragged from the Ecuadorian embassy in April. If extradited, he could face 18 counts for various offences totalling 174 years in jail.

    Related:

    Assange Supporters Gather Next to Court Building in London Ahead of Extradition Hearing - Videos
    Julian Assange Shows All the Symptoms of a Torture Victim - Human Rights Activist
    UK Not Complying With International Law in Assange's Detention - UN Torture Expert
    British Artists M.I.A. and Lowkey Join Rally in Support of Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange - Video
    Tags:
    US Department of Justice, WikiLeaks, Vivienne Westwood, corruption crackdown justice assets seizure extradition, extradition proceedings, extradition request, Julian Assange arrest, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Less is More? Sexy Underwear Displayed in Moscow
    Less is More? Sexy Underwear Displayed in Moscow
    Bailing on New York
    Bailing on New York
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse