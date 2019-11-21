Biden Campaign Asks For Donations in Post-Debate Email Before Debates

The fifth Democratic debate is set to start on Wednesday at 9 pm local time in Atlanta, Georgia. Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to appear onstage along with other 9 presidential candidates.

US Presidential Hopeful Joe Biden's supporters, however, received an email from the Biden campaign asking for donations, some six hours before the debate.

“I’m leaving the fifth Democratic debate now. I hope I made you proud out there and I hope I made it clear to the world why our campaign is so important", the email said.

Either Joe Biden has already had some debate somewhere, or he’s sent out his post debate fundraising email some eight hours before tonight’s debate is slated to end. It has the subject line “did I make you proud?” pic.twitter.com/4nTYPdDv3c — Matt Viser (@mviser) November 20, 2019

About an hour later, Biden aides sent a follow-up message, campaigning off the mistake, asking supporters to donate for reaching a $90,000 fundraising goal before the debate commences.

“You might have just gotten an email from Joe about just getting off of the debate stage. That’s our bad, team [...] We know Joe is going to make us proud tonight. We were just so excited for it that we accidentally hit send too soon”, Biden's team said in the 'oops' email.

Biden now fundraising off of his earlier mistake: “oops” pic.twitter.com/R5OyeD97Yj — Matt Viser (@mviser) November 20, 2019

Biden is thought be some to be engulfed in political scandal, after the whistleblower complaint alleging that US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the 25 July phone call had discussed an alleged quid-pro-quo in which Biden's and his son Hunter's business dealings in Ukraine would be investigated for corruption in exchange for the release of previously allocated military aid.

The whistleblower complaint alleges that Trump pressured Zelensky to investigate the Bidens. House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry after the complaint claimed that Trump had abused the power of the office.

The White House subsequently released what it had described as a declassified transcript of the entire phone call, with Trump insisting that there was no quid-pro-quo in his dealings with the Ukrainian president. Trump has also repeatedly slammed the impeachment inquiry as a political witch hunt by Democrats aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 presidential election.