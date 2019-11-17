Trump Steps in to Defend Biden From North Korean Media Branding Ex-Vice President 'Rabid Dog'

The social media crowd met Trump’s tweet with a wave of criticism, and it wasn’t immediately clear whether the president’s message was some kind of attempt to reach out to Kim Jong-un amid the breakdown in denuclearisation talks.

US President Donald Trump has stepped forward to defend his rival, former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, after the latter got slammed by North Korean media in an apparent response to his criticism of Kim Jong-un.

Earlier, North Korea's official KCNA news agency described Biden as a "rabid dog" that will soon pass away and needs to be put down, adding that he was allegedly exhibiting the "final stage of dementia".

"Mr. Chairman, Joe Biden may be Sleepy and Very Slow, but he is not a rabid dog’," the US president tweeted. "He is actually somewhat better than that, but I am the only one who can get you where you have to be. You should act quickly, get the deal done. See you soon!"

Mr. Chairman, Joe Biden may be Sleepy and Very Slow, but he is not a “rabid dog.” He is actually somewhat better than that, but I am the only one who can get you where you have to be. You should act quickly, get the deal done. See you soon! https://t.co/kO2k14lTf7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 17 ноября 2019 г.

​As AFP points out, it wasn’t immediately clear to what extent Trump was “being tongue-in-cheek” in his description of Biden, or whether he was “using his tweet as a way to re-engage with Kim”.

Trump’s message, however, quickly elicited a wave of criticism from social media users who bashed him over his relations with Kim.

Your TV reality negotiations with North Korea and inept policy are the problem. North Korea’s program was going bankrupt. They needed cash. You gave them attention. We need China on board with sanctions but you’re too busy fighting a inept trade war with them. Messed up region — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) 17 ноября 2019 г.

Why would Kim Jong-Un not like Joe Biden? Because Joe would never write love letters to Kim. — Thorsten (@Airvooocht) 17 ноября 2019 г.

Remove this lunatic from office now!!! He just aligned himself with his buddy from North Korea in a threat of violence against @JoeBiden. This is not normal. @senatemajldr, time for you to defend America from the current occupant of the White House who is a domestic threat. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) 17 ноября 2019 г.

​Some, however, went on to slam Biden instead.

Rabid...no

Junkyard corrupt dog...yes — CC (@ChatByCC) 17 ноября 2019 г.

Biden and family are crooks who sold our country out in so many ways. The fact that he is not under heavy investigation is beyond me? — Dawn Michael PhD💗 (@SexCounseling) 17 ноября 2019 г.

Earlier, in October, the North Korean delegation led by chief negotiator Kim Myong Gil conducted denuclearisation talks with the US delegation headed by Stephen Biegun in Sweden.

The negotiations, however, fell through, with North Korean diplomats claiming that their US counterparts came to the meeting empty handed.