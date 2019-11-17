'Everything Very Good':Trump Comments on His Unscheduled Medical Checkup

According to the White House, President Trump made an unannounced visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, to undergo an unscheduled medical checkup.

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to update the public on his schedule, saying that he paid a visit to the Walter Reed Medical Center.

Visited a great family of a young man under major surgery at the amazing Walter Reed Medical Center. Those are truly some of the best doctors anywhere in the world. Also began phase one of my yearly physical. Everything very good (great!). Will complete next year. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

​According to a statement by the White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, "anticipating a very busy 2020", Mr Trump decided to take advantage of a free weekend to begin his annual physical exam at Walter Reed.

"He's healthy as can be," Grisham told Fox News. "He has more energy than anybody in the White House. That man works from 6 a.m. until very, very late at night."

Last time the US president underwent a regular physical examination was in February, and his physician Sean Conley said that Trump was indeed in "very good health overall."

Trump's medical checkup comes amid the ongoing impeachment inquiry against him which was initiated by House Democrats in September. Last week, the Washington Examiner reported that a group of medics were willing to testify during House impeachment proceedings, claiming that Trump's mental health makes him dangerous and unfit for presidential office. The medics, who comprised several psychiatrists and neurologists, referred to Trump's tweets, public appearances and former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in the US.