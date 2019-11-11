Register
10:20 GMT +311 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former Mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg speaks in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S., May 30, 2019

    Dem. Hopeful Klobuchar Lashes Out at Mike Bloomberg Amid Reports Former NY Mayor May Enter 2020 Race

    © REUTERS / Carlo Allegri
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Late last week, Michael Bloomberg reportedly filed the paperwork required for him to enter Alabama’s Democratic primary. The step came after the former New York mayor stated in March that he would not run for president.

    Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar has lashed out at former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg as reports indicate that he may enter the 2020 US election race, even though the billionaire and media magnate has yet to make an official statement on the matter.

    “When people look at the White House and see this multi-millionaire messing up so many things, I don’t think they think, ‘Oh, we need someone richer.’ I think you have to earn votes, not buy them”, Klobuchar told CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday.

    When asked to comment on a Bloomberg adviser’s remarks that the former Big Apple mayor fears that no Democratic candidate will beat Trump in the 2020 race, Klobuchar said that she doesn’t think “you can just waltz in” and that “instead of saying, ‘I’m good enough to be president,’ your argument is that the other people aren’t good enough”.

    Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) gestures during a televised townhall on CNN dedicated to LGBTQ issues in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 10, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) gestures during a televised townhall on CNN dedicated to LGBTQ issues in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 10, 2019.
    “I’m looking forward to debating Mayor Bloomberg but not if his whole purpose is to say the rest of the field isn’t good enough,” the Minnesota Senator added.

    Bloomberg Reportedly Files Papers for Alabama Primary

    She spoke after Bloomberg, who has an estimated personal fortune of a whopping $51.1 billion, registered to enter the Alabama presidential primary last Friday, in a sign of reversal of his statement in March that he wouldn't run.

    Some media outlets cited “sources close” to Bloomberg as saying that he is preparing to enter the 2020 US presidential race amid other reports that billionaire Amazon owner Jeff Bezos had asked Bloomberg to run.

    Trump, for his part, remained downbeat about Bloomberg’s chances to succeed in the election race.

    “He's not going to do well, but I think he's going to hurt [Democratic candidate Joe] Biden, actually, but he doesn't have the magic to do well. Little Michael will fail,” Trump said.

    The Hill has meanwhile cited an unnamed Democratic strategist as saying sarcastically that “the Bloomberg bandwagon is literally storming across the country”.

    The strategist, however, added that “there is a dynamic there that is real — that there is a sense of nervousness around the state of the field and it is not confined to any one candidate”.  

    According to them, “there are concerns about the top four or five candidates. … They have all kind of plateaued.”

    Klobuchar Announces Her Presidential Bid

    As far as Klobuchar is concerned, she signalled her readiness to run for president in the 2020 election back in February.

    "I stand before you as the granddaughter of an iron ore miner, as the daughter of a teacher and a newspaperman, as the first woman elected to the United States Senate from the State of Minnesota, to announce my candidacy for President of the United States," Klobuchar pointed out in a statement at the time.

    She pledged that as the president she will "focus on getting things done" and "lead from the heart".

    "It is time to organise, time to galvanise, time to take back our democracy, it's time… to get the dark money out of our politics," Klobuchar underlined.

    Related:

    Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg May Enter 2020 Presidential Race - Reports
    Michael Bloomberg Can Become US President by Running as Independent
    Michael Bloomberg sworn in as New York mayor
    Tags:
    purpose, race, billionaire, 2020 US Presidential Election, Amy Klobuchar, Michael Bloomberg, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model presents a creation from Valentino Haute Couture collection by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli during a fashion show at the Aman Summer Palace in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
    Daydream in Beijing: Valentino Haute Couture Show Dazes Spectators With Rennaissance-Inspired Garbs
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse