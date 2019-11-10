Register
07:00 GMT +310 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A member of US Secret Service

    US Secret Service Nervous Over Turkish Security Brawl Ahead of Erdogan’s Visit to US – Report

    © AFP 2019 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    US
    Get short URL
    140
    Subscribe

    The US Secret Service and the Turkish diplomatic security staff came to blows against each other during Erdogan’s 2017 visit, in addition to an infamous brawl near the Turkish embassy. US officers claimed that the president’s security team attempted to attack a lone female protester.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s upcoming Wednesday visit to Washington raises concerns of a repeat of the violent altercations involving members of his security staff, The Hill reported Saturday. 

    In 2017, video footage posted online revealed a violent brawl between what was described as pro-Erdogan and anti-Erdogan protesters, with what appears to be members of the Turkish diplomatic security team participating, according to ABC. Washington DC Police were forced to intervene in the melee across the street from the Turkish embassy.

    Turkeish Anadolu News Agency reported at the time that “the president’s security detail and Turkish police” were involved in the fight. Turkish Embassy in Washington declined to comment on the people involved in the violence.

    In its statement, the Turkish Embassy said that the protesters caused the violence by “aggressively provoking” Turkish-American citizens who had gathered to greet the president and had responded in self-defense.

    The embassy conflict was not an isolated incident, but one of many that took place that day, according to a lawsuit filed by five people against Turkey, alleging that Turkish diplomatic security went out of its way on US soil to attack protesters during Erdogan’s 2017 visit to the US. 

    Attached to the lawsuits are testimonies from US Secret Service members who added detail to the incidents, The Hill reports.

    According to the US Secret Service staff, Turkish security personnel allegedly attacked protesters on numerous occasions en route to the Turkish Embassy, at one point jumping out of a van transporting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attack a lone female protestor standing by the side of the road. 

    “I observed 7 Turkish ‘Suit and tie’ security personnel (one female and 6 males) dismount their passenger van in an all-out sprint running directly toward the single female protestor,” one Secret Service agent wrote. “[T]he female protestor eventually ran away and escaped being assaulted.”

    Upon reaching the Turkish embassy, a Turkish officer allegedly slapped the hand of a US Diplomatic Security agent over which bags in the trunk of a limousine belonged to the foreign minister, inciting a brawl between the two security teams, the documents claim.

    “In an instant, the gaggle of officers and agents went down to the ground in a physical altercation,” the agent wrote.

    Over the course of that brawl, two Turkish agents were handcuffed and detained, and the Turkish ambassador to the US had to personally negotiate their release, according to the report.

    The Secret Service identified “over a dozen” Turkish security officials responsible for “inciting violence” on US soil, although the charges against most were dropped, The Hill report says.

    The Turkish security placed the responsibility for the altercations on the US Secret Service, and Cavusoglu publicly berated US officers for what he described as their violent actions.

    “[Cavusoglu] said that ‘this was not good’ and that he was told by Turkish officials that [Diplomatic Security] agents were the main cause of the incident,” one agent wrote in attached notes “I informed the FM that this was indeed a regrettable incident, however, not one that DS agents bear responsibility for.”

    The Service has reportedly declined to provide details to The Hill on what additional measures will be taken, leaving it unclear whether the two security teams will be separated by a team of school nannies.

    Related:

    Video: Canadian Man Charged After Engaging in Brawl at Youth Hockey Game
    Russian Hockey Beauty Stuns Fans With MMA Takedown ‘Learnt From Khabib’ During Ice Brawl
    Video: Violent Road Rage Brawl Prompts Investigation by Illinois State Police
    Video: Violent Brawl Gets US High School Softball Teams Banned From Playoffs
    Tags:
    US Secret Service, security, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A living room is displayed in the GDR-Museum in Pirna, Germany; picture taken 16 October 2019.
    Beyond the Berlin Wall: Daily Life in East Germany Captured by Unique Museum Showpieces
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse