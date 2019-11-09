Putin, Erdogan Discuss Mutual Projects, Pledge to Commission TurkStream by Year End - Kremlin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit Russia in connection with the opening of the TurkStream gas pipeline later this year, according to Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Samsar.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Erdogan have discussed in a phone call various international issues, including the launch of the much-anticipated energy project dubber TurStream, the Kremlin press service said Saturday.

TurkStream is envisaged as a 570-mile twin pipeline -with a combined transport capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters - for transferring Russian gas to Turkey and further up to south and southeast Europe.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that no exact date of Erdogan's visit has been set yet.

