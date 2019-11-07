Military Dog in Anti-Baghdadi Operation to Visit Trump in White House ‘Very Soon’

Conan is the nickname of a military dog which took part in and was injured during the US military operation in north Syria against the leader and founder of Daesh* Abu al-Baghdadi that resulted in his death on 26 October.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday in a political campaign rally in Monroe, Louisiana, that Conan would attend the White House ‘very soon’.

"He's coming to the White House very soon… I said, 'bring him now,' they said, 'He's on a mission.' I said, 'You gotta be kidding. Come on, give him couple of days rest, please,” said Trump.

Trump called the dog, which he claims got injured while taking down Daesh’s leader al-Baghdadi, a great hero.

"You know who the real hero is, forget about Trump, the dog was the great hero, Conan," Trump remarked.

While celebrating the dog’s heroism, Trump sent a message to the fighters of the terrorist group, whom he referred to as ‘bloodthirsty savages’, that they “don't stand a chance against the might of the United States military”

On 27 October, Trump announced that Daesh* leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed in a raid executed by US Special Operations Forces in Syria’s Idlib province.

*Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS, Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.