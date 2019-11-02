Register
17:56 GMT +302 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Video of the Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi raid is displayed as US Central Command Commander Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at a joint press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington.

    No One Seems to Know How Trump Learned That Daesh Chief Baghdadi Died a ‘Crying’ Death

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Daesh Leader Baghdadi Believed to Be Killed in US Raid in Idlib (30)
    6106
    Subscribe

    US President Donald Trump provided a particularly colourful account of Baghdadi’s death, who apparently blew himself up last Saturday in his hide-out in Syria during a nighttime raid by American troops.

    Daesh* chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi “died like a dog” after trying to escape down “a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way”.

    He “spent his last moments in utter fear, in total panic and dread, terrified of the American forces bearing down on him”.

    That’s the detail Donald Trump offered on Sunday morning – hours after the self-styled 'caliph', cornered by US forces in northern Syria, allegedly ended his life by detonating a suicide vest. Apparently, nobody else was ever made aware of these details.

    Pressed specifically on the “whimpering” line on Monday, Defence Secretary Mark Esper and Head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley both failed to corroborate Trump’s account.

    Esper said he didn’t “have those details” while Milley said he knew that Trump “had planned to talk to ... unit members, but I don't know what the source of that was”.

    It is possible that Trump spoke directly with some of the troops who carried out the raid, but the question remains whether the top commanders could be left out of such a conversation.

    The New York Times reports that the drone footage of the raid which aired in the Situation Room had no audio, which means Trump couldn’t hear Baghdadi’s voice while watching the footage in real time.

    “I don't know how he would know that,” an unnamed official “briefed extensively” with the matter told the newspaper. “It sounds like something he made up.”

    Gen. McKenzie Jr, the head of US Central Command who oversaw the operation, said of Baghdadi’s last moments: “He crawled into a hole with two small children and blew himself up while his people stayed on the ground. You can deduce what kind of person it is based on that activity.”

    However, he admitted he wasn’t able to “confirm anything else about his last seconds”, including the whimpering. “We believe Baghdadi actually may have fired from his hole in his last moments,” he added.

    Replying to a request for comment, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham refused to “get into any of the operational details of how the president receives information”.

    “Is it not possible to just celebrate that a terrorist, murderer, and rapist has been killed?” she wrote in an emailed statement to the NYT, while not confirming whether Donald Trump’s account was true.

    *Daesh, aka ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State, is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia, the United States and numerous other countries.

    Topic:
    Daesh Leader Baghdadi Believed to Be Killed in US Raid in Idlib (30)
    Tags:
    United States, Donald Trump, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Daesh, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person dressed as a Zombie poses for a photo as she participates in a 'Zombie Walk' on the weekend before Halloween in central Kiev, Ukraine Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
    This Week in Pictures: 26 October - 1 November
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse