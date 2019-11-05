Register
14:43 GMT +305 November 2019
    President Donald Trump speaks during his re-election kickoff rally at the Amway Center, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    Why is Trump Praising Sen. Rand Paul Amid Ukraine Whistleblower Conspiracy?

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    The identity of the whistleblower who complained about Donald Trump allegedly pressuring his Ukrainian counterpart into launching an investigation into US presidential candidate Joe Biden, which resulted in an impeachment inquiry against the president, remains unknown to the public, but a number of Republicans are calling for him to reveal himself.

    Donald Trump praised Republican Senator Rand Paul during a campaign rally in Kentucky on Monday after the lawmaker insisted that the media name the whistleblower in the Ukraine scandal, with the US president calling the proposal “excellent”.

    Paul demanded that the media reveal the identity of the anonymous whistleblower who complained about Donald Trump allegedly pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during their 25 July phone call into investigating potential corruption by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, with the complaint resulting in the commencement of an impeachment inquiry against the US president by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives.  

    Paul Rand
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Rand Paul
    Paul Rand

    While the whistleblower remains a subject to federal protection and his attorneys have been negotiating with Congress on holding a possible testimony that would still protect his identity, as reported by The Hill, Paul has insisted that the identity of the individual is known to the media, as he had allegedly worked for former Vice President Joe Biden - something which the senator claims undermines the person’s credibility and impartiality.

    “We also now know the name of the whistleblower. The whistleblower needs to come forward as a material witness because he worked for Joe Biden at the same time Hunter Biden was getting money from corrupt oligarchs”, Paul said during the rally when invited onto the stage by Trump.

    “I say tonight to the media, do your job and print his name”, Paul said to the crowd.

    Earlier on Monday, Trump himself called upon the whistleblower to testify in front of the public, saying that written answers to the impeachment inquiry proceedings would not be accepted.

    He previously also urged the individual to “come forward” as he had “got it so wrong” in relation to the Ukraine complaint, branding him “an arm of the Democrat Party”.

    ​​The US president insisted that the "many people" who listened to his July phone call with the Ukrainian president did not have any complaints about it because it was "totally appropriate", boasting that the Republicans have “never been more unified” than they are amid the impeachment inquiry.

    ​The transcript of the 25 July Trump-Zelensky conversation was released following the launch of the impeachment inquiry, with both the American and Ukrainian presidents rejecting that any pressure or inappropriate requests were made during the phone call. Donald Trump insisted that the whistleblower was partial in his complaint and that the inquiry was nothing more than a "hoax" aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 US presidential election.

