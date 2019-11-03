Ukraine Whistleblower Must Come Forward, Trump Insists

US President Donald Trump has announced that the whistleblower whose actions essentially led to the ongoing impeachment inquiry should "come forward.

Appealing to the whistleblower directly, which appears to be a deviation from norms of conduct in such matters, Trump claimed that this person should reveal themselves because they "got it so wrong".

Voicing his grievances via Twitter, as usual, the US president also claimed that the "Fake News Media", which he also described as "an arm of the Democrat Party", is well aware of the whistleblowers identity is reluctant to reveal it "because there would be hell to pay".

"Reveal the Whistleblower and end the Impeachment Hoax!" Trump demanded.

The Whistleblower got it sooo wrong that HE must come forward. The Fake News Media knows who he is but, being an arm of the Democrat Party, don’t want to reveal him because there would be hell to pay.

Reveal the Whistleblower and end the Impeachment Hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019

​The impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump was launched on 24 September after a whistleblower complained that Trump allegedly attempted to pressure the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating potential corruption by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, thus possibly gaining advantage for the upcoming 2020 US presidential election.

Trump released the transcript of the 25 July phone conversation to which the whistleblower was referring to, and declared that the impeachment inquiry is nothing but a ‘hoax’ aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 US presidential election.