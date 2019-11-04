Trump Says Pelosi ‘Lost Her Mind’ Over Impeachment and Should Return to California

US President Trump on Sunday said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has “lost her mind” over impeachment and should return home because her California congressional district “is going to hell.”

Trump told reporters on the South Lawn after returning to the White House from New York that Nancy Pelosi “has lost her mind, and I think frankly she should go back home to San Francisco,” adding: “If you look at what’s happening to her district, her district is going to hell.”

“Homeless they’re not taking care of … needles all over the streets … with horrible things being washed into the Pacific Ocean. All she thinks about is impeachment. But she doesn’t want to impeach. You know who wants to impeach? The people that run the party, the radical left,” he said.

Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry against Trump in late September after a whistleblower complaint had revealed that the US president allegedly pressured Ukraine's President Zelensky to investigate the activities of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden's son in Ukrainian gas company Burisma. Trump released the transcript of his conversation with Zelensky to prove, he said, that there was nothing wrong with it, adding that the impeachment inquiry was a “hoax.”