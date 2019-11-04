Andrew Yang Says Trump Impeachment Weakens Democrats Before 2020 Elections

Democrats started an impeachment process against President Trump in late September after a whistleblower complaint had claimed that the US President allegedly demanded that his Ukrainian counterpart probe the activities of US presidential candidate Joe Biden's son in the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

US Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang stated Sunday that his party’s drive to impeach President Trump could hinder their efforts to win the upcoming presidential election.

“The downsides of that, the entire country gets engrossed in this impeachment process”, Yang said on CNN’s 'State of the Union'. “And then, we’re gonna look up and be facing Donald Trump in the general election and we will not have made a real case to the American people.”

The candidate has advised Democrats to talk more about the future of the nation and avoid focusing on the impeachment process.

“That’s the only way we’re going to win in 2020 and that’s the only way we’re actually going to start actually solving the problems that got him elected”, he told CNN.

The statement comes in the wake of the ongoing impeachment inquiry, which was dubbed by the President as a 'hoax' and 'witch hunt garbage' aimed at tarnishing his reputation ahead of the 2020 presidential vote. Trump has released the transcript of his conversation with the Ukrainian leader to prove, as he said, that he did nothing wrong, and invited Ukraine's Zelensky to meet him in Washington at a joint press-conference.