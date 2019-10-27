Trump Reportedly Signs Document Signalling US' Intention to Withdraw From Open Skies Treaty

The pact has been signed by 34 countries so far, most of them either NATO allies of former members of the socialist bloc. The yet-unconfirmed move would mark yet another blow to the framework for a post-Cold War peaceful environment.

US President Donald Trump has moved to pull the United States out of the 1992 Treaty on Open Skies, one of the most comprehensive international agreements on transparency of military activities, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The WSJ reports, citing two US government sources, that Trump has signed a document "signalling his intent" to withdraw the United States from the treaty.

The discussions are said to be underway, however, with one source quoted as saying that “anything is possible with this president.”

Open Skies, which was signed in 1992 and came into force in 2002, is part of the international effort to build confidence in Europe after the Cold War. It allows the states parties (currently 34) to conduct unarmed observation flights over the territories of other signatories to gather information about their military forces.

The US conducted 16 observation flights over Russia between 2017 and 2018. Out of the 38 missions scheduled for 2020, the US accounts for 21 flights, the Russian Defence Ministry said last week.

As per the WSJ report, the US blames Russia for blocking an aerial observation mission near the Centre-2019 military exercise, where Vladimir Putin was present, on 20 September.

Russian officials reportedly told the US that “the airspace had been closed because of exercise activity and travel by important Russian government officials in the area.” Russia's Defence Ministry said in a statement earlier this month that it fully complies with the agreement and provides "maximum flexibility" to keep its commitments.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW