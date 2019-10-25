Trump Is Making America World Leader in LNG - Outgoing Energy Secretary Perry

Rick Perry resigned earlier this week in a move he said had been planned for some time.

US President Donald Trump is making America the world's leader in liquified natural gas (LNG), the country's outgoing Energy Secretary Rick Perry told Fox Business on Thursday.

"What the president's doing today in Pennsylvania is to remind people that he's doing what he said he would do. Reduce the regulatory burden, be able to speed up economic development in these places that are blessed with these natural resources, like the Marcellus and the Utica Shale in Pennsylvania - that's the third-largest oil field in the world,” Perry said in an interview with Fox Business.

Perry resigned from his position last week in a move that he said had been planned for some time.

President Trump nominated Deputy Secretary Dan Brouillette to replace Perry.

*CORRECTION: The headline and first sentence of this article have been amended to reflect the fact that the news about a subpoena for Perry first appeared on 10 October.