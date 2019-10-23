Trump Says Will Remove Sanctions on Turkey

The restrictions were imposed by Washington last week after Ankara launched Operation Peace Spring in Syria, which aimed to clear the US-backed Kurdish militants from near its borders.

US President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that he would lift the sanctions against Turkey after Ankara announced that the ceasefire in northern Syria is permanent. He noted, however, that the White House will reinstate sanctions if the Turkish forces break their obligations.

"We've saved the lives of many, many Kurds", Trump stressed, explaining the US actions in the region, adding that his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan "is doing the right thing for his country".

The US president stressed that both Turkey and Syria must ensure that Daesh* doesn't reclaim any territory.

According to the POTUS, the US should only send troops into battle where the national interest is at stake, so only a small number of soldiers will remain in Syria in order to secure the oil fields.

