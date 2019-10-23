Register
17:41 GMT +323 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Joe Biden makes a statement on the whistleblower report in Wilmington, Delaware

    Biden Sorry for Dubbing 1998 Clinton Probe ‘Partisan Lynching’, Still Rips Trump For Using the Term

    © REUTERS / Bastiaan Slabbers
    US
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe

    Donald Trump was widely criticised for referring to an ongoing impeachment inquiry against him as a “lynching” – a term that is often perceived as racially charged – especially by his presidential rival Joe Biden, who himself has used the word on occasion, as was recently discovered by the media.

    Former US Vice President Joe Biden was forced to apologise for referring to the impeachment of Bill Clinton as a “partisan lynching” in a 1998 interview that was recently revealed by CNN. The word is often viewed as racially charged in the US, as it refers historically to the extrajudicial killings of black people by white mobs in the US during the 19th-20th centuries.

    Biden wrote on his Twitter account that it was not “the right” word to use in 1998, when he said about the Bill Clinton impeachment proceedings that “even if the president should be impeached, history is going to question whether or not this was just a partisan lynching or whether or not it was something that in fact met the standard…”.

    ​The comments came following Biden’s Tuesday attack on Donald Trump, who called the ongoing impeachment inquiry against him - launched by the House Democrats following a whistleblower complaint - “a lynching”. Biden slammed Trump for using the word, as he stated that the US has a “dark history” with lynching and that comparing impeachment to it is “abhorrent”.

    ​Despite offering a public apology for his apparent double standard, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Biden still slammed Donald Trump for his “deliberate” use of the term, while implying that he had simply misspoken.

    Vice President Joe Biden speaks as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Bucks County Community College in Bristol, Pa., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016
    © AP Photo / Matt Rourke
    Biden Says He is 'The Only Reason' Behind Trump’s Impeachment in Bid to Spin Corruption Allegations

    Donald Trump has strongly criticised the impeachment probe that was launched against him by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives on 24 September. The inquiry was based on a whistleblower complaint that alleged that Donald Trump had abused his presidential power to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during their 25 July phone call into investigating Joe Biden’s involvement in Ukraine’s internal affairs. Both Trump and Zelensky denied any pressure being made during the phone conversation.

    The latest impeachment attempt in the White House was carried against Bill Clinton in relation to his affair with Monica Lewinsky and allegations of perjury. However, the Senate did not gather enough support to remove the president from power at the time.

    Tags:
    impeachment, lynching, United States, Donald Trump, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Eternal Ice Retreats Before Rusarc's Expedition to Greenland
    Sailing Through Greenland's Eternal Ice - Rusarc's Expeditions Conquer Northern Waters
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse