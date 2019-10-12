US House Speaker Pelosi Pokes Fun at Alleged Drug Dealer Connection

Turns out, the US House Speaker may indeed be hooked on a substance, just not the kind she is accused of.

US Speaker for the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, mocked a duo of controversial conservative US pundits, Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl, on Twitter Friday.

The two, who have gained notoriety as conspiracy theorists, claim they were contacted by an unnamed source, who asserts that they supplied Pelosi and Representative Adam Schiff with “large quantities of Cocaine, Tramadol, Meridia, Chlorpromazine and Ketamine.”

The duo tweeted that they would perform an interview with the self-described drug dealer, scheduled for 14 October.

“MEDIA ALERT: They’ve found Mr. Ghirardelli, Ben and Jerry, and Grandmother See from See’s Candies!” Pelosi sarcastically remarked in retweeting the duo’s bizarre announcement - referring to three US brands of chocolate, ice cream and candy, respectively.

MEDIA ALERT: They’ve found Mr. Ghirardelli, Ben and Jerry, and Grandmother See from See’s Candies! 🍫 https://t.co/NrPdDK1mPz — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 12, 2019

​Possibly, Speaker Pelosi, 79, has revealed to the world that she runs on ice cream and chocolate.

The humor was not lost on Twitter users.

“I stan! Ice cream is my drug of choice too,” one user replied.

“Ben & Jerry?! I knew you were in to the hard stuff!” commented another.

Ben & Jerry?! I knew you were in to the hard stuff! — JMC (@johnmclarke3) October 12, 2019

​“OMG! SEE's is where I get my fix. Been hooked on the stuff for many, many years,” another tweet reads.