Register
10:37 GMT +309 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    GOP Rep. Brings in Resolution to Expel Pelosi From Congress to 'End Vicious Crusade' Against Trump

    © REUTERS/ KEVIN LAMARQUE
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    362
    Subscribe

    Earlier this month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi referred to the US Constitution when rejecting a request by her Republican colleague Kevin McCarthy, who suggested that the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump should be temporarily suspended.

    Louisiana Republican congressman Ralph Abraham has introduced a resolution aimed to expel House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in a move that comes amid the ongoing impeachment proceedings against President Trump. It remains unclear whether the resolution will finally be passed in the House, which is controlled by the Democrats.

    In a statement on Tuesday, Abraham slammed Pelosi’s “vicious crusade against our lawfully-elected President” as “nothing more than a politically-motivated witch hunt” which he said “must be stopped”.

    “She has disgraced the people's House and weaponised the Speaker’s gavel for her party’s political gain,” he claimed.

    Abraham accused House Democrats of spending “nearly three years obsessed with election meddling only to dwarf any such efforts with their own deceitful plan to nullify the 2016 election and prevent President Trump from winning in 2020.”

    “I have introduced a resolution calling for her to be expelled from the House and for the Speaker's Office to be vacated,” he concluded.

    Pelosi Rejects GOP Request to Suspend Trump Impeachment Probe

    Abraham’s move comes about a week after Pelosi nixed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s earlier request to “suspend all efforts” on the House Speaker’s impeachment inquiry against Trump “until transparent and equitable rules and procedures are established to govern the inquiry, as is customary”.

    Pelosi responded by claiming that McCarthy’s request has no basis in the US Constitution and that the Democrats “take a solemn oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic”.

    “The existing rules of the House provide House committees with full authority to conduct investigations for all matters under their jurisdiction, including impeachment investigations. There is no requirement under the Constitution, under House rules, or House precedent that the whole House vote before proceeding with an impeachment inquiry,” she noted.

    House Speaker Initiates Impeachment Inquiry Against Trump

    Pelosi announced the beginning of the probe on 24 September after a complaint was filed by a government whistleblower alleging an abuse of power by the US President during his telephone phone conversation with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

    In the course of the phone call, the transcript of which was released by the White House, Trump allegedly threatened to withdraw almost $400 million in aid to Ukraine and pressured Zelensky into launching a corruption investigation into US presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

    Trump, for his part, rejected the impeachment probe as “nonsense”, “witch-hunt garbage” and a “coup” which he tweeted is “intended to take away the power of the people, their vote,  their freedoms, […] and and their God-given rights as a citizen of the United States of America”.

    Related:

    ‘This is a Coup d’Etat’: Former House Speaker Gingrich Slams Democrats’ Drive to Impeach Trump
    ‘Inappropriate Efforts’ to Influence Trump Tax Audit Revealed as He Deals With Impeachment Probe
    White House to Ignore Dem Requests Until Full House Vote on Impeachment Probe - Reports
    US House Panel to Issue Subpoena to White House in Trump Impeachment Inquiry
    Tags:
    witch hunt, impeachment, inquiry, constitution, Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A visitor and a cosplayer at the IgroMir 2019 exhibition and the Comic Con Russia 2019 festival at the International Crocus Expo Exhibition Centre in Moscow.
    Fear and Horror in Moscow: The Brightest Moments of Comic Con Russia Festival
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse