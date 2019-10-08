Register
11:50 GMT +308 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This combination of pictures created on 26 September 2019 shows US President Donald Trump speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on during a meeting in New York on 25 September 2019, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly

    Trump-Zelensky Call Was ‘Crazy’, ‘Frightening’, Whistleblower Claims Amid Ongoing Impeachment Probe

    © AFP 2019 / SAUL LOEB
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Late last week, it was reported that a second US intelligence official is considering submitting his own whistleblower complaint over US President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in July. Earlier, the first whistleblower’s complaint over the call triggered an impeachment process against Trump.

    The first whistleblower wrote a personal memo after the Trump-Zelensky telephone conversation, citing an unnamed White House official as saying that the call was “frightening”, Fox News reports.

    “The following is a record of a conversation I had this afternoon with a White House official about the telephone call yesterday morning between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky,” according to the 26 July two-page memo, a copy of which was obtained by Fox News.

    The document, in particular, read that due to the fact that the Trump-Zelensky call “only lasted a few minutes”, the whistleblower “only received highlights”.

    In the memo, the whistleblower added that the White House official “described the call as ‘crazy,’ ‘frightening,’ and ‘completely lacking in substance related to national security’”.

    In context of previous criticism that the White House-released transcript of the call was notes or a summary, the memo argued  that it was the “standard practice” for the “White House situation room to produce a word-for-word transcript that memorialises the call”, during which “The President did not raise security assistance”.

    “The President told Zelensky that he would be sending his personal lawyer, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, to Ukraine soon and requested that Zelensky meet with him. Zelensky reluctantly agreed that, if Giuliani travelled to Ukraine, he would see him,” the memo read.

    This comes after the New York Times cited sources as saying that a second US intelligence official is considering submitting his own whistleblower complaint over the Trump-Zelensky call, which prompted the Democrats to initiate an impeachment inquiry against Trump.

    The official, who claims to have more direct knowledge about the events than the first whistleblower, was thought to be among those interviewed by Michael Atkinson, inspector general of the intelligence community, to corroborate the allegations brought by the original whistleblower.

    Impeachment Inquiry Against Trump

    On 24 September, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the beginning of impeachment proceedings against Trump.

    The inquiry was initiated after the first whistleblower sent a complaint to Congress, claiming that during the 25 July phone call with Zelensky, Trump had pressed the Ukrainian President to investigate alleged corruption by 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, implicitly threatening to withhold US military aid to Ukraine.

    The Democrats insist that the phone call provides evidence that Trump had used his presidential power to solicit foreign interference in the US 2020 presidential elections.

    Trump, in turn, reject the allegations, calling a new instance of “witch hunt garbage” and referring to the phone call with Zelensky as a casual and absolutely "normal" one.

    In a recent tweet, Trump suggested that Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff who handled the anonymous complaint regarding the Ukraine call, should be “immediately impeached along with all of those that evilly ‘colluded’ with them”.

    Related:

    Top US House Republican Asks Pelosi to Suspend Trump Impeachment Probe
    White House to Ignore Dem Requests Until Full House Vote on Impeachment Probe - Reports
    How This Impeachment Inquiry Differs from Watergate
    White House Subpoenaed by House Dems for Impeachment Inquiry Documents
    Tags:
    elections, Volodymyr Zelensky, impeachment, memo, whistleblower, Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Welcome to Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Welcome to the Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse