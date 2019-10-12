Acting Homeland Security Secretary McAleenan to Step Down Next Week - Trump

On Friday, US President Donald Trump revealed that Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan has decided to step down next week.

"Kevin McAleenan has done an outstanding job as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security," Trump tweeted, adding that McAleenan has decided to transition to the private sector.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2019

​Trump also noted that he will be announcing the new Acting Secretary next week and that there are "many wonderful candidates."

McAleenan's announcement comes after US Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen also announced in April that she will be stepping down and that McAleenan would become the acting chief of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Before being appointed as the DHS acting chief, he served as Commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection after being confirmed by the US Senate in 2018.