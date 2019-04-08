Homeland Security Dept Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Expected to Resign - Reports

Te secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security is expected to resign Sunday evening, local media reported citing sources in the Trump administration.

US Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is expected to offer her resignation on Sunday evening during a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

CBS News reported that it was not clear whether Kirstjen intended to resign voluntarily or decided to step down under the pressure.

Kirstjenwas confirmed as Homeland Security Secretary on 5th December 2017. Before that she was chief of staff to John Kelly during his term as DHS secretary.