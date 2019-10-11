Register
19:19 GMT +311 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Deputy Secretary of State of the United States John J. Sullivan reads a statement regarding Venezuela during a press conference at the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, May 21, 2018

    Trump to Formally Announce Pompeo Deputy as New Russian Envoy Amid Tense Bilateral Ties – Report

    © AP Photo / Natacha Pisarenko
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    4010
    Subscribe

    In late August, President Trump told reporters that Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan “very well could be" the next US ambassador to Russia, a statement that came after Jon Huntsman handed in his resignation letter to Trump earlier that month.

    The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has cited an unnamed State Department source as saying that President Donald Trump plans to formally announce Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s deputy John Sullivan as the new US ambassador to Russia.

    According to the source, Moscow has already agreed “to accredit Sullivan to serve in the post - a precursor to a formal nomination.” The White House declined to comment on the matter.

    The source claimed that in his current capacity, the 59-year-old  conducts several dialogues with Russia, including those related to countering terrorism and strategic security issues. Earlier this year, Sullivan met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov to discuss arms control in light of the US withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

    The WSJ source also argued that it was Sullivan who played a key role in expelling 60 Russian diplomats from the US after last year’s poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK.

    Also last year, Sullivan went on a tour of Eastern Europe, where he told reporters that he sees Russia’s influence in the region as both “destabilizing” and “malign.”

    At the same time, Sullivan told a press conference at the 2018 G7 summit in Toronto that “there are a number of areas where we still need to have a dialogue with Russia,” including counterterrorism, a new Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

    In a separate development, he similarly attacked Russia by accusing it of “invading its neighbours” and “undermining the sovereignty of Western nations.”

    “We once again urge Russia to end its brutal occupation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, to halt the abuses perpetrated by Russian-led forces in Ukraine’s Donbass region,” he claimed.  Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, stressing, in particular, that Russia is not a side in the Ukraine conflict. Crimea re-joined Russia after a 2014 referendum, when almost 97 percent of the region's population voted for the reunification. Crimea’s Sevastopol, which has federal city status, supported the move with 95.6 percent of the vote.

    Sullivan co-chaired the global law firm Mayer Brown’s national security practice before being nominated as then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s deputy in April 2017.

    During his confirmation hearing, Sullivan proposed a “robust” response to alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential elections, calling it an “intrusion into our democracy.” A major investigation led by Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller failed to find sufficient evidence to prove allegations of a conspiracy between the Trump team and Russia to rig the 2016 elections.

    Trump Touts Sullivan as 'Very Respected' Person to Become New Russian Ambassador

    While the New York Times describes Sullivan as a person who has “limited diplomatic experience dealing with Moscow,” Trump insisted that the Deputy Secretary of State “very well could be" the next US ambassador to Russia.

    “He’s somebody that’s being put up and respected. To Russia? Yeah. Very respected,” Trump said in August when asked whether Sullivan could be his official of choice to replace Joe Huntsman who announced his resignation earlier that month.

    “Well I know that [Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo likes him very much and he’s very respected. He could very well be, yeah,” Trump said, referring to Sullivan.

    Sullivan's alleged nomination comes as relations between Russia and the US have been at what officials from both nations called the lowest point since the Cold War.

    Washington has introduced multiple rounds of sanctions against Moscow, accusing it of meddling in the 2016 presidential elections and aggressive actions against Ukraine, accusations that Russia vehemently denies.

    Related:

    US Sees Number of Areas Where Dialogue With Moscow Is Still Needed - Sullivan
    Trump Plans to Nominate Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan Envoy to Russia - Report
    US Senate Confirms John Sullivan as Deputy Secretary of State
    Tags:
    ambassador, tensions, Mike Pompeo, John Sullivan, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A female skin-diver puts a plastic letter into a post box set up at a depth of 10 meters on bottom of the sea off the coast of Susami, Wakayama Prefecture 07 July 1999.
    "You've Got a Letter": How Mail is Delivered in Different Parts of the World
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse