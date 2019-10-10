Register
02:01 GMT +310 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump speaks on the phone

    Full Text of Alleged Trump Whistleblower Memo on Ukraine Call Published

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    373
    Subscribe

    The memo was obtained and published in full by CBS News. While it generally follows the contents of the Trump-Zelensky phone call transcript, it also provides context and subjective perceptions of the issue.

    A memo allegedly authored by the whistleblower whose action instigated US President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry was published on Wednesday by CBS.

    In its publication, the US news website indicates that it does not have proof of authorship of the memo, which supposedly dates from 26 July, the day after the infamous phone conversation between Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the publication, the memo details the whistleblower’s conversation with an unnamed White House official who allegedly listened in to the phone call.

    The memo covers the actual transcript of the call released earlier in September, but adds some assertions and subjective assessments.

    According to the whistleblower, the White House official was “visibly shaken by what had transpired” and described the call as "crazy," "frightening" and "completely lacking in substance related to national security."

    The official asserted that Trump had “committed a criminal act by urging a foreign power to investigate a US person for the purposes of advancing his own reelection bid in 2020.”

    The memo says Trump asked Zelensky to locate the “Crowdstrike server” and turn it over to the US – a reference to a cyber security company hired by the DNC to do forensic analysis into emails hacked and subsequently leaked in 2016. According to Trump, the server in question was located in Ukraine. Trump also asked that Kiev investigate the Bidens and Burisma Holdings, a Cyprus-based Ukrainian gas company that has Hunter Biden as a member of its board of directors.

    According to the memo, Zelensky “demurred in response to most of the president’s requests” and “reluctantly agreed” to meet with Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, if the latter traveled to Ukraine.

    “The president did not raise security assistance,” the memo says, referring to military funding that Trump withheld earlier in May. 

    The military funding is the key issue the Democrats are using to justify their impeachment inquiry. According to the Dems, Trump used the threat of the funds’ withdrawal to force Zelensky to comply with his request – an allegation denied by both presidents.

    According to the White House official, a transcript of the call was made, but only in “hard copy” and was treated “very sensitively.”

    The official informed the whistleblower that they were only one of several officials who listened to the entire call and presumably took written notes. 

    “The official did not know whether the president was aware that other people were listening and that the call was being transcribed,” the memo says.

    The memo in question was reportedly “among the factors” that led the intelligence community inspector general to determine that the whistleblower’s formal complaint, filed on 12 August, was credible. Last Friday, the inspector general testified behind closed doors before the House committee tasked with the impeachment proceedings, CBS News writes.

    Related:

    Trump-Zelensky Call Was ‘Crazy’, ‘Frightening’, Whistleblower Claims Amid Impeachment Probe - Report
    Will the Ukraine Scandal Change the Definition of a Whistleblower?
    Whistleblower, Specialist Slam Australian Gov't For Barring CyberCon Talks Amid Wikileaks Debates
    Learning to Love a Whistleblower
    Trump-Ukraine Whistleblower Had ‘Professional’ Relations With 2020 Democratic Candidate – Report
    Tags:
    whistleblower, phone call, Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A visitor and a cosplayer at the IgroMir 2019 exhibition and the Comic Con Russia 2019 festival at the International Crocus Expo Exhibition Centre in Moscow.
    Fear and Horror in Moscow: The Brightest Moments of Comic Con Russia Festival
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse