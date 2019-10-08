Register
05:58 GMT +308 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019

    Trump-Zelensky Phone Call: 'Ball Is in the Republicans' Court' - Professor

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    US President Donald Trump has been embroiled in a political scandal following a whistleblower's tip-off into the allegedly illegal dealings of his administration and himself.

    On 24 September, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, announced an impeachment inquiry into Trump’s 25 July telephone call with Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky. The inquiry was initiated after a whistleblower sent a complaint to Congress, claiming Trump pressed Zelensky to investigate possible corruption by 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. The president is accused of threatening to withhold US military aid to Ukraine in exchange for information.

    Trump denied the allegations, calling them a political witch hunt that seeks only to reverse the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election. Trump’s administration published what is said to be the full transcript of the telephone call with Zelensky.

    Daniel Franklin, associate professor of political science, shares his opinion.

    Sputnik: According to Mark Zaid, a lawyer representing both whistleblowers, his new client is an intelligence official with “first-hand knowledge” of some of the allegations in the original complaint. What information could a second informant potentially divulge?

    Daniel Franklin: My guess is that a second whistleblower will probably corroborate the statements made by the first whistleblower (let's call this person "#1").

    #1 acknowledged in his statement that the knowledge he had was given to him by numerous other sources.

    What makes #2 different is that, at least according to his lawyer, #2 was a witness to what happened.

    Sputnik: To what extent could the second whistleblower affect the course of the investigation of Trump's impeachment?

    Daniel Franklin: This is not clear. Right now it is not clear what, if any, evidence of wrongdoing will cause the President's supporters to abandon him and support impeachment.

    The "ball" so to speak is in the Republicans' court.

    It is significant to note that many prominent Republicans, particularly in the Senate, the chamber that tries impeachments, have not commented on the matter.

    The fact that they did not leap to the President's defence might be a signal that the President's support in the Party is weakening.

    Sputnik: How likely is it that there will be new leaks from the Trump administration in the near future?

    Daniel Franklin: It is very likely that there will be leaks. But I want to make it clear that there is a difference between a "leak" and the filing of a whistleblower complaint.

    What #1 and, presumably, #2 have done are strictly within the law. Leaks, or unauthorized statements to the press, while not being strictly speaking illegal, can be the basis of disciplinary action, dismissal and even under some circumstances criminal prosecution.

    So, yes there may be leaks. But to say that there will be further leaks is not accurate because what #1 did is not a leak.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Diplomats Proposed Trump Visit if Zelensky 'Gets to Bottom' in Biden Case, New Docs Reveal
    Impeachment Inquiry Over Trump-Zelensky Phone Call is 'Silly Gotcha Game' - US State Sec. Pompeo
    Trump Says Rick Perry Convinced Him to Call Zelensky in July - Reports
    Zelensky Representatives Dined With Ex-Trump Officials Prior to Infamous Phone Call – Report
    Tags:
    Whistleblower, Republicans, impeachment, transcript, phone call, Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Welcome to Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Welcome to the Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse