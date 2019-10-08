US Imposes Visa Bans Against Chinese Officials Over Alleged Human Rights Violations in Uighur Region

The US Commerce Department blacklisted earlier 28 Chinese entities - more than half of the targeted agencies are police departments affiliated with the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region People’s Government Security Bureau - over an alleged crackdown on Muslims in Xinjiang province.

The US Department of State has imposed visa restrictions against senior Chines officials over alleged human rights violations in the northwestern province, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday.

"Today, I am announcing: Visa restrictions on Chinese government and Communist Party officials who are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, the detention or abuse of Uighurs, Kazakhs, or other members of Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang, China [...] Family members of such persons may also be subject to these restrictions", Pompeo said.

Pompeo called earlier on Beijing to end its alleged mass arrests and incarcerations of Uighurs in China.

The increased surveillance and accusations of mass arrests reportedly followed violence in 2009 between the Muslim Uighur and Han Chinese communities in Xinjiang, an autonomous territory in northwest China.

In an August 2018 report, UN experts on the elimination of racial discrimination said that up to 1 million ethnic Uyghurs could be held in so-called re-education camps.

Beijing has, however, repeatedly denied the existence of such camps on numerous occasions, saying that the claims have never been substantiated and arguing that the facilities are, in fact, vocational colleges set up as part of counterterrorist efforts in the region.

The region went through several bloody revolts and proclaimed independence as the East Turkistan Republic following the 1911-1912 Xinhai Revolution that toppled the Qing Dynasty. In 1949, the recently established People’s Republic of China restored control over Xinjiang, which has been reportedly mired in a simmering conflict since then.