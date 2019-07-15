Register
19:17 GMT +315 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    smoke stacks near the city of Urumqi China's northwestern region of Xinjiang

    Tempers Flare As Chinese Envoy Triggers Susan Rice on Twitter Over Race, Xinjiang Uighur Accusations

    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A major diplomatic row between a Chinese and American ambassador unfolded 13 to 15 July, sparking backlash and praise across social media.

    Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, Lijian Zhao, voiced his concerns over allegations of Chinese persecution of Uighur Muslims on Saturday morning when his comments were spotted by Susan Rice, former US ambassador to the UN.

    “If you're in Washington, D.C., you know the white never go to the [Southeast] area, because it's an area for the black & Latin,” Lijian Zhao tweeted.

    He added that US natives have a saying, ‘black in and white out’, referring to ‘white flight’ practices across the US, where Caucasian residents would move away from areas steadily populated by African-Americans.

    “As long as a black family enters, white people will quit, & price of the apartment will fall sharply,” he added.

    The Chinese envoy’s comments immediately triggered retaliation on Twitter, most notably from the US former National Security Advisor to former president Barack Obama, the first Black US president.

    “You are a racist disgrace,” Mrs Rice scoffed. “And shockingly ignorant too. In normal times, you would be [persona non grata’d] for this”.

    “[US] Ambassador Cui [Tiankai], I expect better of you and your team. Please do the right thing and send him home,” she added.

    Mr Lijian Jiao hit back, calling Mrs Rice a “shockingly ignorant” as she failed to realise he was based in Islamabad rather than the US.

    “Truth hurts,” he said. “I am simply telling the truth. I stayed in Washington DC 10 years ago”.

    “To label someone who speak the truth that you don’t want to hear a racist, is disgraceful & disgusting,” he added.

    Mr Lijian Jiao tweeted that 37 countries had “sent a joint letter to the UN, supporting China’s position on the Xinjiang issue”, calling it a “big slap on the face” of the US and its Western allies, and slammed 22 countries that had condemned Beijing for allegedly persecuting Uighurs. “None of them is a Muslim country,” he added.

    Multiple countries expressed their concerns after the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) published a report in September last year accusing Beijing of committing violations against Chinese Uighurs in China’s Xinjian Uighur Autonomous Region (XUAR). Citing commentators from Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the World Uighur Congress and others, CERD accused Beijing of detaining from ‘tens of thousands’ to ‘one million’ Uighurs, with Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying slamming the US in response, stating that "US lawmakers have no right to make these unwarranted accusations on ethnic minority issue against China” and adding that Beijing’s human rights records was “far better than the US”.

    Related:

    Xinjiang Explores New Ways to Fight Terrorism - Expert on International Affairs
    Mali Massacre vs Christchurch Terror; US-Oman Base Deal; EU to Xinjiang?
    Anti-Satellite Laser Base Discovered in China's Xinjiang Province (PHOTOS)
    All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang Fully Enjoy Human Rights
    Tags:
    UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD), detention camps, Uighurs, Twitter row, Susan Rice, diplomatic row, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young woman poses for pictures by a Novosibirsk energy plant's ash dump site - nicknamed the local Maldives - on 11 July 2019.
    'Russian Maldives': Odd Lake in Siberia Sparks Selfie Craze
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse