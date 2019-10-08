Video: Violent Brawl Gets US High School Softball Teams Banned From Playoffs

The softball teams of Georgia’s South Atlanta and Booker T. Washington high schools were informed Monday that they would be barred from participating in the Georgia High School Association state playoffs as a result of a brawl that took place earlier this month between the two teams.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the massive, violent brawl unfolded on October 2 at South Atlanta’s softball field. Although it’s unclear what exactly caused the on-field chaos to erupt, video shows dozens of individuals taking part in the fight - adults included.

Cellphone footage of the events also shows on-scene officers trying to separate the brawlers, and even captures the moment that an unidentified individual opted to discharge his firearm in the air. That person was subsequently taken into custody by Atlanta police officers and charged with possession of a firearm on school property and discharging a firearm on school property.

“This decision to have both teams forgo the postseason was a difficult one,” Atlanta Public Schools (APS) spokesperson Ian Smith said in a Monday statement to the AJC.

“However, all students, student athletes and parents representing APS are required to adhere to a code of conduct that calls for respect and appropriate behavior at school or on school property at any time, off school grounds at any activity, function or event and while traveling to and from such events, and on vehicles provided for student transportation by the district.”

The postseason forfeitures come in addition to school-level disciplinary measures that the administrators handed down to involved student athletes.

The state playoffs are set to begin Tuesday. As for the gun-toting adult, Smith told the outlet that a school police investigation into that specific incident was still ongoing.