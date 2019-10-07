Register
22:23 GMT +307 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this March 6, 2019, file photo, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., sits with fellow Democrats on the House Education and Labor Committee during a bill markup, on Capitol Hill in Washington

    Rep. Ilhan Omar Files for Divorce Amid Allegations About Affair With Political Consultant - Report

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    In September, it was reported that the congresswoman’s husband of many years wanted to split from his wife following bombshell revelations from court files of a divorce process between Washington DC-based consultant Tim Mynett and his spouse Beth. According to her, Mynett was romantically involved with the Somali-born politician.

    Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar has filed for divorce from her husband Ahmed Hirsi, with whom she has three children, The New York Post reports. According to the outlet, in the papers that she filed on Friday in her home state of Minnesota, the 38-year-old politician described the marriage as “irretrievable.”

    “There has been an irretrievable breakdown of the marriage relationship”, the documents read, as cited by the newspaper.

    The congresswoman pleaded for her and her husband to be granted “joint legal and physical custody” of their three children. She also asked for child support to be determined for them that will “serve the minor children’s best interest” as well as to award the “marital property” in a manner deemed “just and equitable” by the court. Neither Omar nor her husband seeks protection.

    The marriage, whose history can hardly be described as stable, as they separated in 2008, six years after a religious ceremony, and legally remarried in 2018, reportedly began to show signs of strain a month ago over allegation about Omar’s affair with a political consultant whose firm received payments from the progressive Representative’s campaign. Reports suggested that Ahmed Hirsi was poised to divorce her.

    Although the Daily Mail reported in July that the Somalia-born politician had split with her husband, speculation about their separation was fuelled after DC-based Dr Beth Jordan Mynett, 55, filed a lawsuit against her husband, claiming that he had ditched her in favour of Omar. According to the documents, the plaintiff claimed that she and her 38-year old husband Tim Mynett both worked for the Democrats.

    In April, Tim Mynett allegedly told his wife that he was having an affair with Omar in a “shocking declaration of love”, and later left the family. The court filing says that Tim Mynett took their son to a dinner with Omar, and the Representative gave the boy a gift. Later, the father allegedly brought Omar to the family house while the mother was out of town.

    The plaintiff claims that her husband put their son in “harm’s way” by bringing him to meet with the US Congresswoman, who “at that time garnered a plethora of media attention along with death threats”.

    However, Tim Mynett denied that he had an affair in the response that he filed in September.

    “Since the time of Mr. Mynett’s departure from the marital home, Ms. Mynett began a negative campaign against Mr. Mynett, seemingly in an effort to ruin his career and permanently damage his relationship with William and his step-daughter”, it said.

    Related:

    Democrats Fear for Ilhan Omar’s Security, Trump Admits Feeling ‘Badly’ About ‘Send Her Back’ Chants
    Why Israeli Ban on Two US Congresswomen's Visit Won't Drive a Wedge Between the Countries
    DC Mom Sues, Claiming Husband Ditched Her for Ilhan Omar – Report
    Tags:
    Minnesota, affair, divorce, US House of Representatives, Progressives, Ilhan Omar, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Welcome to Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Welcome to the Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Nickelback Claps Back
    Nickelback Claps Back
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse