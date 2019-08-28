Register
    Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) attends a press event on the first 200 days of the 116th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2019

    DC Mom Sues, Claiming Husband Ditched Her for Ilhan Omar – Report

    © REUTERS / MARY F. CALVERT
    133

    A woman says her husband put their son in a “harm’s way” by bringing him to a meeting with the polarizing US Congresswoman, who has received death threats. The woman seeks custody of their son, control of their home and monetary compensation.

    A woman from Washington DC filed a lawsuit against her husband claiming that he ditched her in favor of Minnesota Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who reportedly divorced in July, The New York Post reported Tuesday, citing DC Superior Court papers.

    According to the documents, the plaintiff, Dr. Beth Jordan Mynett, 55, and her 38-year old husband, Tim Mynett, both worked for the Democrats, including Omar and her predecessor Keith Ellison, and have a 13-year old son.

    In April, Tim Mynett allegedly told his wife that he was having an affair with Omar in a “shocking declaration of love,” and later left the family.

    “The parties physically separated on or about April 7, 2019, when Defendant told Plaintiff that he was romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar,” court papers say, according to the Times.

    The court filing says that Tim Mynett took their son to a dinner with Omar, and the Representative gave the boy a gift. Later, the father allegedly brought Omar to the family house while the mother was out of town.

    The plaintiff claims that her husband put their son in “harm’s way” by bringing him to meet with the US Congresswoman, who “at that time garnered a plethora of media attention along with death threats.”

    Beth Mynett seeks primary physical custody of their teenage son, due to what the document claims is Tim Mynett’s “extensive travel with Omar,” If custody is granted to the mother, the child will be legally required to live and spend most of his time with his mother.

    “Defendant’s more recent travel and long work hours now appear to be more related to his affair with Rep. Omar than with his actual work commitments,” court papers claim.

    Dr. Mynett is seeking full control of the couple’s DC home, alongside child support and legal fees to be paid by the estranged father, the Times report says.

    Neither the plaintiff nor the defendant provided immediate comment on the story.

    In July, The Daily Mail reported that the Somalia-born US Representative split with Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi, former husband and the father of their three children. Hirsi has made no comment on the split.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
