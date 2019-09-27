DC to Host China Officials in October for Another Round of Sino-US Trade Talks - Report

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and China will hold the next round of trade negotiations in Washington, DC, on 10-11 October, US media reported.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will lead the delegation from Beijing, CNBC said on Thursday, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

Commenting on the ongoing multi-trillion dollar trade war between the two countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the United States not to interfere with Beijing’s development model.

Negotiations could not take place under threat or at the expense of China’s legitimate interests, he warned.

US President Donald Trump went on the offensive against Beijing at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, saying he would not accept a "bad deal". A day later, Trump said that the US and China can reach a trade agreement sooner than it has been expected, adding that China is very interested in reaching a trade deal because of the problems its economy has been experiencing.

In June 2018, Washington imposed the first round of tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to respond in kind.

Since, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of import duties and are engaged in talks to settle their trade-related disagreements.

Earlier in September, Trump said the United States would delay imposing an additional 5 percent tariff on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports until 15 October.