US House Passes Non-Binding Resolution to Release Whistleblower Complaint

The US House of Representatives passed a resolution Wednesday evening by a 421-0 vote demanding that US President Donald Trump release the whistleblower complaint regarding a July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The whistleblower complaint should contain specific details on the political scandal involving Trump and Ukraine. Democrats are saying that the Trump administration must provide Congress with both the unredacted whistleblower complaint and the inspector general report regarding the complaint.

"Once we pass this resolution, the [Director of National Intelligence] will be faced with the choice to honor his responsibility to help preserve the republic or break the law. This passed by unanimous consent in the Senate. Every member, Democratic and Republican, should pass this in the House,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is quoted as saying Wednesday.

United States Senator Chuck Schumer also claimed Wednesday that after "having read the whistleblower complaint," he is "even more worried about what happened than when [he] read the memorandum of conversation between President Trump and President Zelensky."

"There are so many facts that have to be examined. It’s very troubling," he added. "The public has a right to read the whistleblower's complaint for themselves. The contents of the complaint should be made public immediately."

Democrats have accused Trump of asking a foreign power to probe into the business activities of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son in Ukraine. House Democrats claim that Trump threatened to withhold military aid to Ukraine unless Zelensky contacted US Attorney General William Barr and alleged that Biden lobbied Kiev officials to benefit his son Hunter’s private-sector work in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the US Justice Department released a declassified, five-page transcript of Trump's July 25 phone call with Zelensky, for which the US president is facing a formal impeachment inquiry.