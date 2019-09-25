Sarah Sanders Slams Dems Impeachment Effort as 'One of the Dumbest Political Moves of All Time'

Earlier in the day, the US Justice Department released a declassified five-page transcript of President Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, for which the US president is facing a formal impeachment inquiry.

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders turned to Twitter on Wednesday to slam the Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Trump, calling it "one of the dumbest and most embarrassing political moves of all time."

Democrats launching impeachment over this has to go down as one of the dumbest and most embarrassing political moves of all time - so bad it should be reported as an in-kind contribution to President @realDonaldTrump’s 2020 re-elect. #MAGA — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) 25 сентября 2019 г.

​The statement comes amid the publication by the country's Justice Department of a declassified five-page transcript of Trump's summer phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On Tuesday, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the House was moving forward with an official impeachment enquiry into Trump over allegations that he pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former US Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, in order to boost his own 2020 re-election bid.

Trump has labelled the move a political witch hunt and agreed to release the full transcript of his telephone conversation.