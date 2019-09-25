Register
17:53 GMT +3
25 September 2019
    Declassified by order of the President' September 24, 2019

    US Justice Department Releases Memo Of Trump's Call With Ukraine's President Zelensky

    © Photo: whitehouse.gov/screenshot
    Trump had promised to release a "complete, fully declassified and unredacted" transcript of the July phone call, which prompted Congressional Democrats to launch an impeachment inquiry over the president's alleged illegal attempt to pressure Kiev to restart a probe into possible illegal activities by former Vice President Joe Biden's son.

    The Justice Department has released a declassified five page transcript of President Trump's July 25, 2019 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with the transcript published, in PDF form, on the White House's website.

    In the transcript, Trump asks Zelensky if he could "do us a favour" and allow Ukrainian officials to cooperate with the US attorney general to investigate Crowdstrike, the company hired to investigate the hack of the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 election, whose server Trump said Ukraine has access to.

    After Zelensky agrees, Trump turns to the case of Viktor Shokin, a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the Burisma energy company, who was sacked in 2016 while probing whether or not then-Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden had engaged in any illegal activity with Burisma in Ukraine while serving on the company's board of directors.

    "I heard you had a prosecutor who was very good and he was shut down and that's really unfair. A lot of people are talking about that, the way they shut your very good prosecutor down and you had some very bad people involved," Trump said.

    "The other thing, there's a lot of talk about [former Vice President Joe] Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it...It sounds horrible to me," Trump said.

    Zelensky promised that the prosecutor he chose would "look into the situation, specifically to the company that you mentioned in this case. The issue of the investigation of the case is actually the issue of making sure to restore the honesty so we will take care of that and will work on the investigation of the case," he said.

    Screengrab / whitehouse.gov
    Excerpt from transcript of the Trump-Zelensky phone call.

    Significantly, Trump makes no mention of US military or economic aid to Ukraine. This challenges claims made by the Democrats, who initiated an impeachment inquiry against Trump on Tuesday, and accused him of ordering the freeze of some $400 million in military assistance to Ukraine in the days before the Zelensky phone call, supposedly to pressure the new president to cooperate on the Biden inquiry.

    Zelensky does bring up US military assistance, but only to thank the US. "I would also like to thank you for your great support in the area of defence. We are ready to continue to cooperate for the next steps, specifically, we are almost ready to buy more Javelins from the United States for defence purposes," Ukraine's president said.

    Trump Asks for Apology From the Democrats

    After the transcript was released, Trump took to Twitter to ask if the Democrats would "apologise" to him "after seeing what was said on the call with the Ukrainian President."

    "They should," Trump added, saying it was a "perfect call!" and complaining that there "has been no President in the history of our Country who has been treated as badly as I have."

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

