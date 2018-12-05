Register
03:42 GMT +305 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Ransomware attacks global IT systems

    House Republicans Got Hacked After Hiring DNC Consultant CrowdStrike

    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    US
    Get short URL
    0 23

    The House Republican campaign arm - the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) - was the victim of a “major hack” during the spring as the midterm elections were heating up.

    The breach occurred under the watchful eyes of the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, which the NRCC was paying for "computer support" at the time. CrowdStrike was previously the source of the claims that rogue Russian hackers invaded the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) servers.

    While neither the public nor Republican leaders in the House were informed of what happened in the first eight months following the hack, the NRCC did alert the FBI and CrowdStrike.

    Emails continued to be stolen from the DNC for at least 20 days after CrowdStrike said it identified Russian malware as the culprit within minutes of beginning its investigation.

    Emails belonging to four top NRCC aides were stolen in the April breach. The NRCC did not tell Republican leaders like Speaker Paul Ryan (WI), House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA) or Majority Whip Steve Scalise (LA). They only learned about the hack after Politico contacted them for comment on the story.

    The NRCC had already paid CrowdStrike nearly $80,000 in 2017 prior to the hack, after which they paid the firm another $40,000.

    The firm did not identify the NRCC hack; an outsourced managed security service provider discovered the breach.

    Senior employees at CrowdStrike, including its Chief Technology Officer Dmitri Alperovitch and President Shawn Henry, were no stranger to the perceived Russian threat before starting work at the company. Alperovitch is a senior fellow at the NATO-funded Atlantic Council, which is incredibly hawkish towards Russia, while Henry worked under former FBI director and current special counsel Robert Mueller.

    The company was granted access to the DNC's servers, which the FBI has never viewed. CrowdStrike did, however, make RAM and hard drive images of the servers, which were then handed over to the FBI. 

    Cyber crime
    © Photo : PIxabay
    Washington’s ‘Highly Respected’ Cyber Investigator Tied ‘Russian Hacking’ to an Event that Never Happened

    The firm's knack for attribution is also in question, as it falsely identified Russia as being behind a hack of Ukraine's artillery systems — a claim that the Ukrainian military itself denied.

    One person familiar with the investigation into the NRCC hack said that they believe the hacker to be a foreign operator, but others said they couldn't attribute it to anyone besides a sophisticated actor.

    Party officials believe a foreign actor was behind the attack as well, Politico reports.

    The NRCC hired Covington and Burling, a law firm, and Mercury Public Affairs, a public relations company, to help deal with the fallout of the breach. The committee is paying them hundreds of thousands of dollars for the task, according to the outlet.

    "The NRCC can confirm that it was the victim of a cyber intrusion by an unknown entity," said Ian Prior, vice president at Mercury and a former NRCC operative. "The cybersecurity of the Committee's data is paramount, and upon learning of the intrusion, the NRCC immediately launched an internal investigation and notified the FBI, which is now investigating the matter."

    The emails stolen in the breach have not been made public, and there is no indication that the hackers have tried to leverage them against the party or their staffers.

    Related:

    Here We Go Again: Giant Marriott Hotels Hack Exposes Data of 500 Million
    Mnuchin Blames Hack for Re-Tweet Slamming General Motors
    Could've Fooled Me! Twitter LOL to Siri Trump Photo Penis Hack
    UK's Unwillingness to Cooperate Over Belgacom Hack is Scandalous – IT Journo
    Pundit Claims Google Maps Lead on Missing MH370 Flight Might Be Result of a Hack
    Hillary Clinton Berated on Twitter for Accusing Trump of Urging to 'Hack Her'
    Tags:
    election meddling, hacking, hack, National Republican Congressional Committee, CrowdStrike
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse