White House to Release Document Showing Intel Whistleblower Had ‘Political Bias’ – Report

The Trump administration will release the Zelensky phone call transcript, the whistleblower complaint and documents attempting to prove that the whistleblower was acting with an anti-Trump agenda, before the end of this week, an administration source said.

The White House will release a document alleging that the whistleblower who sounded accusations against Trump regarding talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, had a “political bias” in favor of “a rival candidate,” an unnamed source in the administration told Fox News.

The anonymous source did not disclose the name of the candidate, but allegedly said that political bias was determined by the intelligence community inspector general.

The White House is now preparing to release the whistleblower’s complaint, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claims Trump withheld - in violation of US legislation.

The president also vowed to release the full transcript of his phone conversation with Zelensky by Wednesday, according to Fox. It is unclear whether the public will be allowed to see the transcript, as many of the president’s talks with foreign leaders are intended to be confidential. The unnamed source within the Trump administration claimed that while the call did include a “few words” that would raise eyebrows, it was not as explosive as Democrats suggest.

The anonymous whistleblower is now represented by a legal team which includes Andrew Bakaj, who previously worked for Democratic senators Chuck Schumer and Hillary Clinton, the latter Trump’s rival in the 2016 elections, according to The Federalist.

While the exact content of the whistleblower’s complaint is not yet known, rumours circulating suggest that Trump demanded that Zelensky investigate rival presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden – both of whom have business interests in Ukraine – while threatening to withhold cash earmarked for military aid.

The anonymous whistleblower has reportedly admitted that they have no firsthand knowledge of the phone call between the two leaders, according to The Federalist.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Pelosi disclosed that impeachment will remain on the table regardless of what the White House documents show and conservatives predicted the revelations would deal a crippling blow to the impeachment narrative, the Fox News report says. Democrats, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, insist Trump has a large enough record of wrongdoings to justify impeachment.

"The president has committed several impeachable offenses," Ocasio-Cortez remarked on Tuesday.