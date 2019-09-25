Trump to Release Whistleblower Complaint, IG Report to Congress by Week's End - Report

The White House is expected to release both the original whistleblower complaint and the Inspector General (IG) report related to US President Donald Trump's July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the Democrats would begin pursuing a "formal impeachment inquiry," a senior administration official reportedly revealed to Politico that in addition to a "complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript" of Trump's phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, the White House would also deliver the whistleblower's complaint and IG report to Congress.

This also follows a rare bipartisan, unanimous vote by the US Senate calling for Trump to hand over the whistleblower complaint.

Despite US law stating that the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) "shall" deliver a whistleblower disclosure to Congress' intelligence committees, the DNI refused to do so and reportedly told House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff that the note pertains to “conduct by someone outside of the Intelligence Community."

DETAILS TO COME