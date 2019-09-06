Register
21:21 GMT +306 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jerome Powell speaks after President Donald Trump announced him as his nominee for the next chair of the Federal Reserve

    Fed's Powell Vows US Will 'Act as Appropriate' on Economy Amid Fresh Criticism From Trump

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    2180

    President Donald Trump has repeatedly slammed the US Federal Reserve Chairman for increasing interest rates despite the US economy’s recovery from the financial crisis.

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has promised that the US Central Bank is poised to act to preserve the US economic expansion in the face of looming risks.

    “We see the most likely case for the US and for the world too as continued moderate growth. We're going to continue to act as appropriate to sustain this expansion,” said Powell.

    At the same time, he warned that “trade policy uncertainty will be weighing on business investment decisions.”

    He also confirmed his readiness to stay out of politics when dealing with monetary policy. “Political factors play absolutely no role in our discussions,” Powell stressed.

    The statement comes after US President Donald Trump took to the Twitter on Friday to say that he wonders where he found “this guy Jerome.”

    Trump was referring to previous remarks by CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who insisted that Powell should acknowledge that he should not have raised interest rates last year.

    Last month, Trump wrote on his Twitter page that he was not sure, who is the “bigger enemy” of the United States: Powell, or Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also accused the Federal Reserve of being weak and doing nothing to develop the US economy.

    Earlier, Trump told Fox Business Network that he has the right to demote and fire Powell.

    Powell, for his part, made it clear that he would not step down even if Trump tried to oust him.

    "What I have said is the law gives me a four-year term and I fully intend to serve it,” Powell said in July.

    Trump’s criticism followed Powell’s statement that the US economy was still performing well, despite the risks that include uncertainty over trade policy. Powell was referring to US-Chinese trade tensions, escalated by Trump’s move to target Chinese goods with new tariffs.

    Beijing-Washington Trade Spat Persists

    The US-Chinese tariff dispute has been simmering since June 2018, when Trump announced 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit between the US and China. Since then the sides have exchanged several rounds of duties.

    In the latest escalation, China moved to introduce tariffs on roughly $75 billion worth of US goods on crude oil and agricultural products, as well as taxes on US imports of automobiles and their components, starting 1 September and 15 December.

    The decision came in response to Trump’s announcement that he would increase existing tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods from 25 percent to 30 percent starting 1 October, and raise tariffs on another $300 billion in Chinese products from 10 percent to 15 percent beginning 1 September.

    Related:

    US Federal Reserve Expects Further Interest Rate Increases - Powell
    He Is Safe at the Fed: Prof on Trump's Possible Pressure on Jerome Powell
    Trump: ‘No Plans’ to Fire Fed Chair Powell Despite Disappointing Monetary Policy
    Tags:
    tariffs, economy, Jerome Powell, Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Indispensible Support: Evolution of Brassiere Throughout the Years
    From Dorian to Daniels
    From Dorian to Daniels
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse