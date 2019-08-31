Trump Says 'We Are Going to Win The Fight' Against China, Trade Tariffs Are Still On

The United States formally announced earlier this week its decision to increase tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10 to 15 percent. The new 15 percent tariff hike will take effect on 1 September.

US President Donald Trump told reporters Friday before departing the White House that the tariffs won't be canceled and that the US "going to win the fight" with China, adding that the scheduled for September trade talks have not been canceled.

Trump says the tariff increase on China is still on for Sunday pic.twitter.com/IsYtPXZ4Rn — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) August 30, 2019

The US president also said the US officials are currently having conversations with their Chinese counterparts on trade.

The Trump administration reportedly delayed, however, the tariff increase for certain Chinese products, including cell phones, laptop computers, video games, and certain items of footwear and clothing to 15 December.

Chinese Vice Premier has said that Beijing strongly opposes the escalation of the trade war with Washington and is ready to continue consultations with the United States to overcome contradictions.

Last week, the Chinese State Council said tariffs ranging from 5 to 10 percent would be applied to $75 billion worth of US goods, with some taking effect on 1 September and others on 15 December. The latter batch will also include a 25-percent duty on US cars.

Relations between the United States and China have been strained since last year when Washington imposed tariffs on imports from Beijing. China criticized the US move and came up with a set of retaliatory steps that have escalated in a tit-for-tat trade war.

Trump said Monday that China will have no choice but to agree to a trade deal with the United States, adding that he feels more strongly now than before that the United States and China will reach a trade agreement. The US president said his view now is more based on a feeling in the gut rather than fact.