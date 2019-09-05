State Department Says to Provide $120Mln in Humanitarian Aid to Address Venezuelan Crisis

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is providing $120 million in additional humanitarian assistance to help displaced Venezuelans who are seeking refuge in neighbouring countries, US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

"Deputy Secretary John Sullivan and United States Agency for International Development Administrator Mark Green announced September 4 in Cucuta, Colombia more than $120 million in additional US humanitarian assistance to address the largest external displacement of persons in the Hemisphere’s history," Ortagus said in a press release on Wednesday.

The additional funding will provide support, including emergency food and health assistance, to Venezuelans in Colombia, Ecuador, Brazil and other countries in the region, Ortagus said.

The United States has contributed more than $376 million to address the Venezuelan crisis, Ortagus added.

The US government intensified efforts to topple Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro earlier this year, including by backing a failed coup and imposing additional sanctions on Venezuela that have exacerbated the country’s economic crisis.